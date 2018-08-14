BDF athletics club host half marathon

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Athletics Club-Mogoditshane will host its first annual 21.1km half marathon on the 26th of August.

The event will give athletes a chance to prepare and to qualify for the up and coming events both locally and internationally.

Proceeds from the event will go to the deserving charitable organisation. More than 500 participants have already registered for the event.

The selection process of the beneficiaries will be done through proper channels through the engagement of social workers.

Registration fee for 21km is P150, 10km P75 and 5km P50. Prize money for the main race 21.1km is P4 000, P1 200 for 10km while people living with disability will get P600 and veterans P700.

Addressing the media the club Chairperson Major Edward Joseph said BDF Athletics Club offer better opportunities to young athletes who were not fortunate enough to proceed to senior or tertiary schools.

He said the club has produced competitive athletes like Gaone Bathoeng and Nema Tiango who all have represented the country in various international events.

“The Mogoditshane marathon will strive to be the best marathon in the country that will build and create a very conducive environment for athletes, spectators and organisers,” he said.

Joseph said the event’s theme: “Run Together as One” emphasises the need to work as team in order to achieve great results.

The chairman also commended Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) for including the marathon in their calendar of events.

In his welcome remarks, Kgosi Solomon Dihutso of Mogoditshane thanked the club for the initiative, which he said will add value to the lives of his people.

He also thanked the sponsors who saw it fit to be part of the charity event.

Sponsors include Hollard Botswana who sponsored the marathon with P36 000, Climate Control with P10 000.

FSG also sponsored the race with P8 000 for the junior 21km category, MVA P5 500 for both 10km races, BPOMAS P5 000 for senior 10km race while Impression House will provide burners and teardrops for the event.