BDF and Police fighting for volleyball title

All roads lead to Molepolole Institute of Health Sciences this Saturday where Police VI and BDF VI male clubs will lock horns in a Mascom Volleyball League decider.

The two teams are tied on 61 points at the top of the league after losing a single match each.

It will be pay back time for BDF VI who were pipped 3-2 by police in the first round.

The army men will however have to do it the hard way without the their head coach Selebatso Mabutho. The winner will pocket P100 000.

The Mascom Volleyball league comes to a close this weekend after ladies side Mag Stimela were crowned Champions last weekend with a resounding 3-1 victory over powerhouses Kutlwano.

The Mahalapye based outfit became the first team from the north of Dibete to be crowned the Mascom Volleyball league champions.

Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday Botswana National Sports Commission Sport Development Officer Peaceful Seleka said the 2018 season has been exciting.

He said for the first time they saw a side challenge the dominance of Mafolofolo and Kutlwano on the ladies’ side.

“This time it was a four horse race,” he said.

He said even more exciting was the registration of a new team Yaros Olympic which is a relatively young squad.

“Three of their players have been selected for the U20 Botswana team which will represent the country in Region 5 Youth Game,” said Seleka.

Seleka said it was unfortunate that Phikwe Volleyball Team withdrew from the competition at the beginning of second round due to financial constraints.

“Their players has great potential and they were hoping they’d at least finish the season,” he said.

Seleka however said they also experienced challenges throughout the course of the league.

He said the lack of indoor facilities is a big challenge.

“We played games outside Gaborone in Molepolole, Otse, Lobatse Serowe and Jwaneng as we could afford the UB and Ditshupo Hall facilities,” Seleka said.