BCPWL to petition government

Botswana Congress Party Women’s league (BCPWL) say they will petition government to address what they call a seven-year-old education crisis in the country.

The BCPWL President, Daisy Bathusi says the campaign will run for a month and will end with demonstrations and a march to hand over the petition to the authorities that be.

The BCPWL hopes to collect at least 5 000 signatures by the end of the month to embark on a nation wide campaign for the next 30 days. “It will then end with demonstrations and a march,” Bathusi said

The campaign comes on the backdrop of appalling Junior Certificate (JC) and Botswana General certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) results that were released recently.

Taking a jab at the Minister of Basic Education, Unity Dow, the BCPWL President said that deteriorating infrastructure at schools, which often result in children being taught under trees, for a middle income country like Botswana is not only shocking but degrading.

“It’s a total embarrassment. More especially if P570 million can be dished out to communities to “think” about what they would like to spend it on,” She said referring to constituency allowances recently allocated by government.

“As women who know the pain of child bearing, we want to say enough is enough with our children’s education, we cannot continue to look on while the government is killing our children, our legacy and our future.”

The BCP women’s league also challenged government to investigate the causes of the education crisis and provide a solution in 12 months.