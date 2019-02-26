BCP targets 10 constituencies

Party thinks beyond UDC

Botswana Congress Party has set out 10 constituencies as their target in case the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) partnership collapses.

The party is said to be already rolling out a new strategy for 2019 general elections by trafficking voters to the targeted constituencies.

The Voice has been reliably informed that the new move, which is a guarded secret by the BCP leadership, follows a court case that has been lodged before the High Court by Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) which is fighting for its survival within the coalition.

“The BCP is also aware that BMD may challenge its legitimacy since its membership within the UDC was not legally signed, but just a gentleman’s agreement. This now forces them to consider other options, one being to go solo.”

BCP Spokesperson, Dithapelo Keorapetse, refused to comment on the issue calling it, “a trivia which they do not normally respond to.”

“We normally don’t respond to trifles, hearsay and malicious rumours. Our focus is UDC, period, we want Boko in the state house,” he added.

However, this publication has established that the targeted constituencies are, Ramotswa, Sefhare/Ramokgonami, Bobonong, Selibe-Phikwe West, Nkange, Francistown East, Maun East and West, Ngami and Okavango.

The source said that although there was a chance of the party winning Selibe-Phikwe East, it was left out after potential voters decamped to Bobonong to support Taolo Lucas and Keorapetse in Phikwe West.

“It looks like party members have lost trust in their candidate, Kgoberego Nkawana, whom they say is a pensioner. Some have preferred the UDC 2014 candidate, Dimpho Mashaba, as they see him as an energetic young man who can work for the party,” said the source. Efforts to get a comment from Nkawana hit a snag as his numbers could not go through.