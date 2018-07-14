BCP position in the UDC expected to dominate conference

Botswana Congress Party (BCP)’s position within the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition is expected to set the tone for tomorrow’s (Sunday) party conference which will be officially opened in Bobonong.

In an interview with The Voice this afternoon, BCP members expressed their desire to be fully informed about their party’s position in the opposition coalition.

Isaac Lepang from Palapye constituency said that they want to know if they will be going to the 2019 elections under the UDC ticket or not. “It’s still not clear at the moment whether next year we are going to the elections under UDC or not. We are clueless and we urgently need to know our stand.”

Samuel Montsho from Nata Gweta shared the same sentiments: “The time is running out we have to know our position and this conference is the right platform”.

However, the party’s Spokesperson, Ditlhapelo Keorapetse confirmed too that they expect members to deliberate on theUDC issue and give the party a direction.

“The main issues will come from reports and address by the President and his Secretary General and then members will assess those reports including our just ended primary elections,” Keorapetse said and added that they are also going to assess their readiness for the 2019 general elections.