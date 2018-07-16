BCP gives BMD an ultimatum

The just ended Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has resolved that all constituencies and wards allocated to the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) except those currently held by their Members of Parliament and Councillors should be returned to Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) for redistribution.

When addressing the media this afternoon, BCP President, Dumelang Saleshando said that if the BMD and it’s President, Sidney Pilane insist on holding on to the constituencies that they have they will look at option B.

“It’s no longer an option for them to hold on to what they have. If they want to do that, they can keep everything. It will mean inaugurating President Mokgweetsi Masisi for 2019 in advance.”

Saleshando accused the BMD of using disgruntled members of Botswana Democratic Party as their candidates. He that they cannot ignore that the BMD they have now no longer have the strength it had before the split.

“We cannot be helpless, we are doing something about the BMD and that is why we have to redistribute their constituencies.”

He also added that the conference endorsed the registration of the amendments to the UDC constitution and resolved that if the problems within the UDC persist and impede progress within the coalition, the BCP should engage in bilateral discussions with the BNF with a view of forging a working relationship.

He said that having been apprised and deliberated thereof on the developments within the UDC collective, the conference resolved to remain in the UDC but directed that due to limited time before registration of general elections, all outstanding matters within the UDC be resolved by mid August 2018.