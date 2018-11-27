BCF hosts Francistown int’l open

Botswana Chess Federation will host Francistown International Open Chess Championships at Mater Spei College this weekend; 24th and 25th of November.

The event was made possible by Malike Mmohe of Mmohe Attorneys who sponsored it to the tune of P20 000.

Mmohe iss sponsoring this tournament for the second year running.

Last year he sponsored the inaugural tournament with P12 000 and was also helped by Spar Botswana who put in P4000 and Dr Nkosi Majama who forked out P1000.

The tournament which attracts some of the best players in the region is used by BCF to prepare youth teams for the upcoming Africa Schools Chess Championships in South Africa.

The open tournament has three categories being the ladies and the open sections.

There’s also the Under 17 for both boys and girls.

The open section is for both male and female players and registration is P100, while the ladies section is strictly for female players with an entry requirement of P100.

The youth Section is for players under the age of 17 years.

The top three players in categories U17, U15, U13, U11, U9 and U7 will be awarded prizes. Entry fee for this category is P50.

In the 2017 tournament, Zimbabwean Spencer Masango won the open section with International Women Master Kgalalelo Botlhole claiming the ladies section.