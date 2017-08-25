BCF hailed a success

The 12th edition of the annual Botswana Consumer Fair (BCF) has been hailed a success.

Kenyan High Commissioner, Jean Wambui Kimani, who officially opened the fair this week said this year’s theme ‘It’s More Than Just Shopping’, incorporates all the activities of the fair which are business, entertainment and networking, all under one roof.

“The fair has since its inception proved to be a valuable interactive forum for both local and foreign investors. It has allowed manufacturers, wholesalers and traders to market their products directly to the consumers. It has also been an ideal platform to promote small and medium enterprises whose success is critical to economic growth, diversification and job creation. In this era of globalization economic decisions are made faster through the ability to see firsthand information and therefore fairs cannot be underrated,” she said.

Kimani said the show has grown over the years in quality and variety of products.

She commended Fair Grounds Holdings for the significant success it has achieved and its contribution to the country’s economy.

Fair Grounds Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Myra Sekgororoane, said Kenya has always supported the fair with its participation alongside other countries.

She said the theme is appropriate as it highlights its coverage of, among others, what products and services are available by who and where.

“Information dissemination, regulations, support services, protection services, legal frame work and new innovations in the market are very important in attracting investors.

I’m confident that this fair will grow from strength to strength, becoming a regional and international fair where exhibitors will continue to be provided with opportunities to network and secure business deals,” said Sekgororoane