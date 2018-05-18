BBNTF gathers momentum

Okavango Diamond MD to officiate at the event

With a little over a week left before the annual Business Botswana Northern Trade Fair (BBNTF), BB Regional Manager Eileen Van Der Est is confident that they can pull-off an exciting, one of a kind business showpiece.

In an interview with Voice Money on Tuesday, Van Der Est revealed they have already sold over 150 stalls and expect to reach full capacity by the end of the week.

“We are still selling stalls, but we are happy with the response we’ve got so far,” she said, explaining that the fair is an all inclusive platform for businesses to promote their products and services to a wider range of market clusters and segments.

“In line with this year’s theme, ‘Is Tourism Botswana’s Hope Amidst Dwindling Mining Fortunes?’ we’ve invited Okavango Diamond Company Managing Director, Marcus ter Haar to be our guest speaker,” she said, adding that after Friday morning’s official opening there will be a presentation by Department of Mines.

“There’ll be a site visit of the old Monarch mine and a lot of information about the mine and opportunities that comes with its rehabilitation will be shared during the presentation.

“This is meant for leaders and business people to be aware of any opportunities that may arise through such an undertaking,” explained the recently appointed Regional Manager.

Van Der Est further revealed the exhibition will include livestock stalls and horticulture for the first time.

Activities at this year’s BBNTF include a cycle race, fashion show and a golf tournament. The activities will commence on the 23rd followed by a Dinner Dialogue on the 24th.

“The fashion show, which will take place on Friday evening, is open to everyone. Registration for both the show and cycle race is still ongoing. Interested individuals should just come to our offices to register.

“Our intention is to attract as many people as possible, that is why we’ve made it an all inclusive event. We also have fun activities for kids, which include but not limited to, Go-karts and fun rides,” she said.

Another exciting addition to this year’s event is the golf tournament slated for 26th May at Pomegranate Golf Resort.

This year there will be a minimal fee of P10 (adults) and P5 (children) charged at the gate. Sponsors for the event include Botash, Adansonia and Delight Tents.