Francistowners will be treated to the first ever carnival this coming long July holidays.

The three day event which is part of the city’s 120th anniversary gets underway on the 14th with the support of Bayport Financial Services.

The Bayport Ghetto Carnival takes place at the Francistown Sports Complex.

It will be three days of dancing, art, parades, kid’s activities, great music and much more.

The focus will be on Botswana’s rich cultural heritage, like traditional food, music and clothing, as well as the country’s best contemporary artists.

Headlining the event is award winning artist Vee with the support of local DJs like Colastraw, Cheng, CUE, KUD and many others.

P60 gets you in.