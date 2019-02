After years of simmering tension borne out of a reported intense dislike for each other, Slizer will finally share the stage with Vebrok in Mafikeng, South Africa next week Saturday.

The two will headline a show dubbed, ‘Battle of the Divas from Botswana’ at Graceland Nite Club.

Also from BW will be the energetic Mc Kokwana, who will share the stage with DJ Baba D, Twisted, Fredled, Achie and Voice.

Patrons will part with R20 (P15.50).