Battle of the DJs in Serowe

The 7th edition of the battle of the DJ will take place at Epic Centre Farm in Serowe on Independence Day.

The even starts at 1400hrs with a number of activities lined up, including Beach Volleyball and a pool tournament.

On the music side there will be performances from DJ Sly of Rb2, Chrispin of the hit track ‘Sedi laaka’, Guyvos from Flava Dome, Colastraw, DJ King of ‘Gosiame’ fame, Mr O, Bieps and Frisco.

Abuti Fill up the Tank will be the MC.

Aspiring DJs such as Bigoh, Pekay, 400, Rockheat, Obzeck, Quan and Verlaty will also be given the chance to showcase their talents.

Tickets are currently on sale for P50, otherwise entry at the gate costs P80.