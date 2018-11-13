Battered man decries police brutality

A Mochudi man who was arrested at a hiking spot by the police last Thursday has told of how the cops brutally tortured him and left him almost crippled and in agonizing pain.

Lebang Motimane Ntwaagae, 34, who now intends to sue the police for unjustified arrest and torture, says he was on his way to sell copper cables at a local scrap-yard when the police nabbed him.

“They took me to the police station and started whipping me with button sticks and a riffle butt,” Ntwaagae stated in an interview.

Speaking from the police headquarters where he had gone to lodge a complaint against his assailants, Ntwaagae who was in the company of his sisters narrated his ordeal: “I left home, Thursday morning to go to the kgotla. I had to collect an old debt. Somebody owes me money and he pays through the kgotla as a result of the conflict we previously had.”

On his way from the kgotla, Ntwaagae who says he was carrying some copper cables to sell at a local scrapyard, was nabbed by police.

“I was waiting for a taxi by the road side, so the police van reversed to my side. Inside the van were non-uniformed officers who asked me what I was carrying and I told them. They ordered me into the van and drove to the police station,” Ntwaagae further explained.

On the way he said they accused him of taking part in stealing a plasma television set from the man who owes him. “They said I knew where the t.v was but I had no idea what they were talking about!”

He said when they reached the police station, he was handcuffed and matched to a porta-carbin where he was ordered to lie down on a rolled carpet.

“I thought they wanted to search my back pockets as they had already taken my wallet, cellphone and the copper wire. However one of them stepped on my neck and pressed me down with his boot and they started whipping me, they whipped me until they were drenched in sweat and when they were exhausted they took a break,” Ntwaagae recalled and added that, “I asked them to allow me to go to the toilet because I was pressed with urine by then, but walking was a painful exercise as my soles were bruised from the beating.”

From there he said the officers took him to the bush, by the dumping site and tried massaging his soles with ice, but the feet kept on swelling: “later they brought me back to the station and sneaked me into the holding cell and left me in there. They then went out to change their clothes. However I was lucky because when I was still in their hands I spotted a relative and asked her to call home. That is how my sister helped me out.”

Officer commanding for Mochudi policing area, Peter Mookodi has denied any involvement in the said brutality: “What I can confirm is that we have a case of theft against the accused and he has never been assaulted by the police.”