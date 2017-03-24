Batswana urged to invest in property

Botswana Housing Corporation Chief Executive Officer Reginald Motswaiso has called on citizens to invest in home ownership.

The BHC CEO said it is disheartening to see families struggling to provide a basic need like shelter for their kids.

Motswaiso said most of his generation grew up in their parents’ houses but today they house their grandchildren.

“This shows somewhere along the way one generation lost its way. It is important for everyone to invest in a house before anything else,” said Motswaiso.

He further said a house was more than just accommodation, but a lifetime investment.

“A BHC house that was bought for P250 000 in Gaborone Central five years ago is now worth P2milllion. A house is a serious investment,” he said.

Motswaiso was speaking recently at an activation in Palapye. BHC has embarked on relentless awareness campaigns for their latest Tenant Purchase Scheme.

TPS, which is an updated version of the 1986 scheme allows tenants to pay through instalments a house they currently occupy.

The parastatal was in Palapye to inform residents on their new programme.

A similar scheme was introduced in the 80’s only to be stopped in 2004 and according to the BHC Property Sales Manager Gaothobogwe Baleseng.

Baleseng said when the scheme was stopped in 2004 they already had 4300 people on the programme.

“We decided to resuscitate this programme with new elements made to make it easy for Batswana to buy and own BHC houses,” he said.

“Unlike the scheme in the 80s’ TPS has credit life insurance.”

Baleseng said it is impossible for a lot of people to get assistance from banks, hence an urgent need for a scheme like TPS which allows a tenant to pay in instalments for up to 25 years.

“We are an answer to those unaffordable mortgages for potential buyers,” he said.

Baleseng further said TPS has eliminated extra costs associated with buying a house. He said with the help of this scheme tenants won’t have to pay for legal services, valuation and structural supervision.

He further said there’s a provision for locals who currently are not occupying BHC houses to also have access to this scheme.

“This scheme was made for every Motswana. Even local companies who cannot get help from banks can buy our houses,” he said.