Batswana travelers inject R10m into SA’s North West Province

Batswana through their visits to neighbouring South Africa, have injected a whopping R10million into the North West Province’s tourism sector.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the North West Tourism Board, Loselo Segwe, last week told a media briefing in Gaborone that about 500 000 Batswana visit the province every year. “This is an increase of 3% compared to last year. In monetary terms this equates to 10 million rands” he said.

Segwe further said that Batswana have seemingly increased their stay at the province from three days on an average to five days.

He said Batswana usually visit the North West Province for leisure and shopping.

For her part the MEC for the NWP- Desbo Mohono, said they are open to collaborating with Botswana Tourism Organization (BTO) so that they too could benefit from South Africa.

“The problem at the moment is that we do not have your calendar of events. We cannot be encouraging our people to attend your events if we are not aware of them . Please share with us your calendar of events,” she said