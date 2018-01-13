Bashingi eyes Commonwealth games glory

400m runner Gerald Bashingi of Botswana Defence Force Athletics club Lon Thursday won Botswana Athletics Association 1st Series track and field competitions held at the national stadium.

Bashingi has been missing in action since 2015 due to a muscle injury and he missed some of the qualifiers for major competitions.

He clocked 49:27 followed by Rebeilwe Thwanyane of University of B botswana with 50:60 and Thuso Meski of Moroka Athletics Club who came third with 50:67.

In the ladies 400m category, Nancy Budzani from Sebina won the race with 1:02:93, Kendy Theetso of UB took second position with 1:03:98 time and August Pelaelo finished on third position clocking 1:11:01.

Baboloki Thebe won the 200m clocking 21:16 and Christine Botlogetswe won the women’s 200m category with a 23:84 time.

Other events were 5000m, 1500m, 800m, 200m, hurdles, high jump and long jump.

In an interview with Voice Sport after the race Bashingi said he was using the race to test his level of fitness and said he was happy with his performance.

He said he will work on his fitness to improve his time. “My target this season is to qualify for Commonwealth games and I will continue taking part in the upcoming BAA series. I will also work hard to ensure that I beat the qualifying time 47:02.

I won a BOTESSA race in 2016 and PTIA 2017 and it was a build up to this season,” said Bashingi.