Base lounge opens doors in Maun

After almost two years without a night club, Maun now has its own club in the village centre called, base Lounge.

The new club opened its doors to the public last week with a number of DJs such as LaTimmy, Easy B, Shaboo, Cue, Jakes, Cowboy and Big Pun on the decks.

Although the P100 gate pass seemed too high for majority of the Maun residents, the club was almost filled to capacity.

Big Weekend also had the chance to visit the place and can assure you that it is the best.

It has the best sound and dancing space.

Artists have their own dressing room while those wanting privacy have VIP Lounge.

Don’t miss this one when in Maun or neighbouring villages.