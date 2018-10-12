Barclays bank shows commitment to SMes

Small Medium Entreprises (SMEs) have been hailed as one of the most important sectors to drive the growth of any economy.

This was said by Barclays Bank of Botswana Head of SME Banking, Keletso Setimela at a recent local business capacity building engagement hosted by the bank.

Setimela noted that the success of the enterprises translates into job creation and economic diversification amongst others.

“We believe in the potential of local businesses and are therefore committed to continuing to actively engage with the communities we operate in, making their possibilities come to life,” said Setimela.

The bank has embarked on national capacity building workshops aimed at assisting and up-skilling local SMEs to help them achieve their business goals.

The workshops, which have been held in Tsabong, Palapye and Francistown, with some scheduled for 16th to 18 October 2018 in Maun and Ghanzi, are focused on sharing knowledge and skills on business management, account conduct, enterprise development programme.

The workshops also look into the importance of having business insurance as a small or medium business.

Barclays Bank of Botswana Limited (Barclays) remains committed in contributing towards the growth of local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and as such continues to explore ways to deliver relevant and value adding solutions to empower local SMEs.

“These capacity building workshops are a collaborative effort between the bank and the businesses in our communities. Through these engagements we are able to stimulate dialogue, share ideas and insights on the business landscape in Botswana and beyond,” said the SME banking Head.

Setimela also noted that the bank is passionate about sharing skills that will help businesses get ahead.

