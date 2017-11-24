*9-YEAR-OLD GIRL RAPED, KILLED AND DISCARDED *MOTHER’S EX-BOYFRIEND ARRESTED FOR SUSPECTED MURDER

Discarded like a piece of trash, a nine-year-old girl’s ravaged, lifeless body was found dumped down a backstreet in Gaborone’s White City location late on Tuesday night.

It appears the young girl, who was a Standard Three student at Thebe Primary School, was raped and then suffocated by her mother’s ex-boyfriend Aplee Moagi.

The 39-year-old suspect has since been arrested and is currently assisting police with their investigations into the grisly murder, which has left White City residents seething with anger and baying for blood.

On the night in question, it is alleged the deceased and her baby brother were left at home unattended by their mother, Neo Modibedi, who had gone out drinking.

The accused is said to have snuck into the room during the night, where he raped and killed his helpless victim before dumping her battered body in the street just outside the yard.

Mustering the courage to talk to The Voice on Wednesday afternoon, the murdered girl’s grandmother, Oaitse Madikwe said she was awoken by the sound of dogs barking at around one o’clock on the fateful night.

Mingled with the dogs furious howling was her toddler grandson’s frightened cries – it is a sound the old woman will never forget.

“I went to their room, which was not closed at that time and realised the young girl was missing and we reported the matter to the police,” she explained.

Madikwe, who stays in the main house of the family compound whereas Modibedi and her children occupied a single-roomed dwelling on the premises, then conducted a desperate search for her granddaughter.

It was a search that ended in tragedy.

“With the assistance of neighbours we went around searching for the child and found her dead not far from my house. Neo arrived an hour later; she looked at the footprints and suspected it was her former boyfriend Moagi. The police went to question him and he was detained,” Madikwe narrated, her composure briefly faltering as she wipes away silent, angry tears.

Madikwe’s grief is mingled with fury at her daughter.

The old woman accused Modibedi of neglecting the deceased and holds her partly responsible for the girl’s death.

“We are in this situation because of her stubbornness,” she said, gesturing angrily at Modibedi, who bowed her head and did not contradict her mother.

Tempers in the location are dangerously high, with Madikwe warning that White City residents have vowed to kill Moagi with their bare hands if the police release him.

Modibedi, who confirmed the suspect was a former lover, asked The Voice not to report the story. However her mum insisted it be published, “as a warning to other mothers who neglect their children.”

Assistant Superintendent, Madziba Duna of Urban Police confirmed the incident, adding that a 39-year-old male had been arrested in connection with the rape/murder.