Bantsi retains his South Region Athletics seat

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) President, Moses Bantsi, was given another term to lead the Southern African Athletic body at an elective congress in South Africa on Saturday.

Bantsi retained his position as President of Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Southern Region at the Garden Court OR Tambo Hotel based at Isando, Kempton Park.

Bantsi received 18 votes against 14 received by Zambia’s Elias NG’Andu Mpondela.

The elections were confirmed as correct by Rothmann and Associates, an independent Auditing firm, who supervised the process.

The local administrator will be assisted by his Vice President Sarifa Fagilde (Mozambique), Secretary General Aleck Skhosana (South Africa) and individual Council Member Marie Carole Joana Theodore (Mauritius).

Norolalovolona Andriamahazo (Madagascar) also joined the team as a women’s representative; and other representatives on the CAA Council are Hilmy SAID (Comoros) and Tendayi Tagara (Zimbabwe).

As per the CAA constitution the position of Treasurer was abolished by the Council to align with the mother body.

The official address of the regional mother body now also officially changes from Mauritius to South Africa in line with the position of Secretary General held by Skhosana.