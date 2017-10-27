Bank Gaborone rebrands

After 11 years of offering retail banking services, Bank Gaborone last week Thursday unveiled new changes in its logo and infrastructure elements.

The new rebranding includes changing the signature colour from navy blue to white.

The bank, which was awarded a banking license by Bank of Botswana on February 1st 2006, has been providing retail-banking services since September 2006, across a network of nine retail branches.

The bank offers a suite of products and services ranging from transactional, savings and investments accounts, business banking, property finance and many others.

Following the acquisition of a controlling stake of 68.7% in Capricorn Investment Holdings Botswana Limited, which in turn holds 100% of the share capital in Bank Gaborone, the bank is now a member of the Capricorn group.

Speaking at the launch of the refreshed bank brand that was held in Gaborone Main mall, representation from the Capricorn group, Marlize Horn said that Bank Gaborone has grown tremendously over the years.

“Capricorn Group is very proud of what Bank Gaborone has achieved since its establishment in September 2006. The bank was the strongest performer in the group for our past financial year which ended on June 30th, 2017, showing growth in revenue of 28.4% and 98% improvement in profit after tax,” said Horn.

Capricorn Group is a diversified Namibian financial services group with interest in banking, asset management and insurance.

The group is listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange and as recent as September 2016, it was rebranded from Bank Windhoek Holdings to Capricorn Group.

“From the shareholder perspective, we remain committed to providing support to the Bank so that it becomes a dominant player in the financial sector in the country,” Horn said.

Bank Gaborone Managing Director Sybrand Coetzee said the new brand signifies progress for the bank and all its stakeholders.

“This change will be brought to life by our new shared culture, the Capricorn way, which is our internal compass with set behaviours that ensure we deliver positive change,” Cotzee said.