Bank Gaborone opens Maun branch

After 10 years of servicing Batswana in various areas across the country Bank Gaborone is extending its financial services to the Ngamiland area by opening a branch in Maun.

The opening of the Maun branch comes a year after having opened the Palapye branch.

Bank Gaborone is however not new to Maun as it has been offering clients unsecured loans through its BG Finance division.

In pursuing its purpose to be a connector of positive change the bank saw it fit to give the people of Maun a wider range of financial services which would help give them greater access.

As a destination for both tourists and budding entrepreneurs within the tourism sector, Maun was selected by Bank Gaborone to increase its retail prospects and to service both the Maun community as well as those in surrounding areas.

BG Finance will however continue to operate from its existing office offering unsecured loans.

The Maun branch offers a suite of products and services ranging from transactional accounts, savings accounts, investment accounts, business banking, SME banking, and treasury services including foreign exchange services, property finance, vehicle finance, and electronic channels including E-pula Internet Banking and Tobetsa mobile banking which offer convenient banking.

To show further commitment to servicing our clients with the best products the bank has launched its new E-pula internet banking to individual customers.

Business clients will be migrated to the new system over the next few months. The new E-pula comes with more security and is more user friendly with a refreshed look and feel.

Bank Gaborone commits to being an active participant in the Botswana economy by being a catalyst of sustainable opportunity.

Bank Gaborone will continue to explore ways in which it can connect Batswana with a meaningful banking experience.