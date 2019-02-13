Bank Gaborone launches graduate trainee programme

Bank Gaborone has this week launched its 2019/2020 graduate trainee programme which the bank says is aimed reducing unemployment levels.

The bank’s Managing Director, Sybrand Coetzee, described the programme as vital to both Bank Gaborone and other stakeholders as it remains relevant.

“Not only will this program benefit the bank, as it consistently seeks to remain current and relevant to its clients and stakeholders, it will also reduce the skills gap currently faced by the bank and many other local businesses,” said the bank MD.

Most importantly, Coetzee said the programme actively supports government’s drive towards reducing unemployment levels in the country, especially among tertiary graduates.

The bank has recruited 10 graduates who all finished their studies in the last 12 months and have attained GPA’s of 3.5 or better and will be with the bank for the next 18 months.

“During this period they will be given the opportunity to gain invaluable hands on experience in all the operational areas of the bank. They will be given the opportunity to bolster their theoretical knowledge with practical know-how,” explained Coetzee.