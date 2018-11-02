BancABC to list on Botswana Stock Exchange

Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) has on Thursday morning approved the listing of BancABC.

This was announced this week by the BSEL Chief Executive Officer, Thapelo Tsheole, during the monthly Bell Ringing Ceremony.

The bank’s listing will add to the many listings that have been happening at the local bourse, with the latest being Seed Co. which listed on the BSEL a few weeks back.

It will not be the first time the bank will be associated with the stock market as its previous parent company, African Banking Corporation Holdings (ABCH) Limited was once listed before delisting in January 2015.

The move was a result of businessmen, Bob Diamond and Ashish Thakkar who are both founders of Atlas Mara, buying ABCH banking properties across the continent.

Now, more than three years later, BancABC Botswana is set to list as a sole entity on the stock market.