BancABC increases footprint

GFollowing its previous listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) in December 2018, BancABC has widened its product and service offerings to broader Botswana by opening two Sales and Service Centres in Molepolole and Kanye.



The Bank also has plans to open two additional Sales and Service Centres in Ghanzi and Letlhakane before end of March 2019.

Further to its commitment to an increased footprint, the Bank made a commitment to investors and customers following the BSEL listing, to direct some funds towards improving its IT infrastructure.



As a result, and in continued efforts to improve on customer experience, BancABC in late 2018, underwent a core banking system upgrade, which was then closely followed by a card platform migration which was completed in February 2019.

Country Head of Marketing and Communications, Polelo Kilner said, “We are dedicated to transforming our bank and improving on the customer experience. We have started the year delivering on significant promises made to our key stakeholders. Our customers desired more reliable services and closer proximity to our banking services and that’s what we’ve done. The changes to our IT Infrastructure will go a long way in enhancing our service and the Sales and Service”.