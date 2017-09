The annual Bana Ba Motho Convoy and festival, which was held on Saturday at Riders Valley Gardens in Metsimotlhabe, was a resounding success with close to 400 people in attendance and 170 cars.

The event’s organiser, Wazha Nzwaligwa, was delighted at how things turned out, telling Big Weekend, “We didn’t receive any criminal activity reports and that makes me a happy person. I promise to bring a bigger and better event next year.”