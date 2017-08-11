Bana Ba Motho Annual Fest coming

Night crawlers are spoiled for choice this season as the entertainment calendar presents a myriad of events across the country.

The latest addition is the ‘Bana Ba Motho’ Annual festival to be held in Metsimotlhabe.

The event which is the brainchild of Wazha Nzwaligwa will be held on the 23rd of September at Riders Valley Gardens with the main aim being to exercise the spirit of friendship.

Entertainment comprises a rich lineup of DJs and artists such as DJ Gouveia, Chabo, Homeboi, Thin Tee, Quest, Amio K, The 25 Combats and Pantsola Parade.

Patrons will have to part with P50 to get inside.