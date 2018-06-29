BAN T, MissGeekays take a swipe at Easy B

Ban T did you ever find your Naomi? The pint sized rapper this week shaded veteran promoter and the man behind Mahalapye’s popular December event dubbed home coming concert’ and labelled him Botswana’s biggest scam.

When asked who he thought was Botswana’s biggest scam Ban T called out Easy B.

He was supported by local Radio Botswana (RB2) personality Khumo Kgwaadira aka MissGeekays.

Now ladies and gentleman why would you do that to ‘easy ma Brrrr” What did he ever do to the both of you? Did he not pay you for your services? AGAIN?