Balopi dismisses Khama-Masisi tension

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Secretary General, Mpho Balopi has dismissed allegations doing rounds that there is growing tension between former President Ian Khama and his successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

When addressing members of the media at Tsholetsa House this week, Balopi said that to prove that there was no bad blood between the two; Masisi recently lent Khama the presidential jet after he had asked for it.

“Khama asked to be given the presidential jet as he had a trip that he wanted to take and Masisi did not refuse, he agreed. This shows that the two are working together, there is no tension between them,” said Balopi who further explained that in the BDP there is no South and North divisions.

“We cannot define ourselves using veterinary gates; Khama explained two years back that there was no such thing.”

Balopi’s explanation came in the wake of reports that Masisi was changing everything that Khama has put in place.

Examples that were cited include, revisiting trading hours and alcohol prices, reviewing prohibited immigrants and reshuffling of senior government officials.

Meanwhile Balopi said that his party was going to hold its primary elections in constituencies that are held by its members on the 11th of August.

He mentioned that those willing to contest for any position either being council or parliaments were allowed to do so from the 1st until the 15th of June.

The BDP Secretary General said that after the registration closure there will be screening, assessment and verification to select only BDP members who are in good standing. “We will release names on the 13th of July for those who will be taking part in the coming primaries and they will be free to start campaigning on the same day.”