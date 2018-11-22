Balopi dismisses allegations of VP ambitions

Botswana Democracy Party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi has dismissed allegations that he is vying for the Vice President (VP) post 2019 elections.

Balopi who spoke to The Voice in a telephone interview this week said there is a smear campaign against him by some jealous senior party members. “How can I campaign for a VP position while in fact I had wanted to step down as Gaborone North candidate to focus on helping the party to win elections,” asked Balopi who went on to explain that his constituency is the one that convinced him not to drop from the race as they had a faith in him. “I wanted to step down.”

He mentioned that he has been made aware of certain members who traffic voters into his constituency to vote against him. “I am aware of the operation that is currently taking place. They are meeting students in my constituency and asking them to confess that they were trafficked but those are people who are studying there, how is that trafficking?”

Balopi said the current situation that the party finds itself in is very worrisome as people are now pushing their own agendas instead of helping the party to grow.

He said although most people are after his seat, some are targeting the party Chairman, Slumber Tsogwane and President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s positions. “No one is safe but I will do my best to fight and protect them all.”