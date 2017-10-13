Balopi confident of BDP victory

Botswana Democratic Party’s Secretary General, Mpho Balopi has encouraged his fellow party members to work hard towards a possible clean swoop come 2019 general elections.

Balopi told the media this week that his party stands a good chance of snatching three constituencies that are currently in the hands of the opposition.

“We are going to take, Goodhope/Mabule, Kanye South and Gaborone North. Remember we have bagged two already in the form of Okavango and Mochudi East Constituencies before going to elections and this shows unity and hard work by our members.”

The ever optimistic BDP Secretary General said if the party members work hard they stand a good chance of winning all constituencies.

He encouraged members to cooperate and not be divided by the primary elections rivalry.

Meanwhile former Chairperson of the National Youth Executive Committee, Fankie Motsaathebe, also announced at the press conference his exit from the race for Goodhope/Mabule constituency.

Motsaathebe said he was paving way for Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Eric Molale.

Motsaathebe said that since the plan to come up with a consensus candidate was meant to bring unity within the party, he was deployed to be the campaign manager for Molale.

“We were both allowed to contest but we came to a conclusion that there be only one candidate. It is in the best interest of the BDP particularly in Goodhope/Mabule that there be one candidate without going through the rigor of primary elections.”

Motsaathebe promised to deliver all the nine wards and the constituency back to the BDP.

Balopi further added that Motsaathebe was not going to be compensated for any losses incurred in the preparations for his Bulela Ditswe candidacy.

“All he lost was a voice and there is no compensation for that,” he said jokingly.