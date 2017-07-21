Ballet Russia stars come to town

OP Advertising in association with Edouard Miasnikov Agencies (South Africa) has announced the Southern African tour of the Stars of the Ballet Russia.

Maitisong Theatre at Maru-A-Pula school is set to come alive on the 12th of August 2017 as the Stars of the Ballet Russia perform a tribute to Rudolf Nureyev who was slated as one of the greatest male ballet dancers of the 20th century.

There will be a short film about the life of Rudolf Nureyev by the performance pieces.

The First act will be “Walpurgis Night” by Charles Gounod. The act takes place in Mephistophele’s estate where he is trying to divert Faust’s thoughts away from Margarita by offering him to enjoy in the goods and riches of the world.

Bacchus and Bacchante are at the centre of the scene and around them Satyrs are peacefully enjoying themselves.

The beauty of nature is personified by Pan and the magical sound of his flute attracts Nymphs.

The performance unfolds on stage full of the joy, festivity and the power of nature.

The Second Act will be excerpts from ballets performed by Rudolf Nureyev including a fragment from the ballet “The Blue Danube” by Johann Strauss and choreographic miniatures of “The Swan”, “Baba Yaga” and “Melody”, a pas de deux from the ballet “Le Corsaire” to name a few.

There will be ten excerpts in all.

The opening act will be performances by children of the Botswana based ballet school Risa Ballet.

This platform gives the children a chance to learn from and interact with international choreographers and dancers as well as perform on stage in front of an audience of this caliber.

This allows the children to see the potential of an after school activity possibly becoming a career.

Tickets are available at OP Advertising offices and patrons have been urged to come on time as doors close at the start of the first act.