Ballet captivates FrancisTown

An expectant hush descended over the capacity audience seated in John Mackenzie School’s (JMS) hall as the lights were dramatically dimmed.

The melancholic sounds of the piano began to rise as the stage gradually came alive with the graceful movements of its tiny occupants.

This was Francistown’s introduction to the art of ballet.

JMS captured the hearts and imaginations of Francistowners on the 21st and 22nd of September as it presented its first ever, full-length ballet production, ‘Fairies in Black and White’.

Written and choreographed by Kaylynn Bryant, with additional choreography by Mpho Keitumetse and Raphaela Ngoma and lighting and sound by Sean Bryant, the five-act, hour-long production brought to life the vibrant treasure of ballet in the second city.

With stunning symmetrical formations and impressive fleeting solos, 44 talented young ballerinas contracted their torsos and twisted their arms against the accented, dramatic rhythms of ballet and dance.

Embracing the deep-rooted classical and widely held themes of ballet, fused with vibrant and sometimes playful modern contemporary dance and experimental elements of Tai-Chi, ‘Fairies in Black and White’ tells the story of a young fairy caught between two feuding queens.

Performed in two parts, the plot whisked audiences away to a kingdom torn between the two rival sibling queens.

The good queen, played by Dimpo Baruti, rules with grace and love, whilst the dark queen, played by Reatile Lekgetho, desperately plots her sister’s downfall.

The story sees the good queen’s youngest fairy, played by Nicole Madanha, kidnapped by the evil queen, as she bids to lure the youngster to the dark side.

Heartbroken, the good queen summons her fairies to attempt a daring rescue.

Upon arrival in the dark kingdom, a brutal battle ensues between the good and dark fairies, which climaxes with the innocent fairy getting fatality wounded.

After a vicious fight that ends in a stalemate, both queens finally recognise that peace is more beneficial to the kingdom.

Concluding with the regal sisters coming together, they raise the little fairy back to life, uniting the dark and good kingdoms to live together in eternal peace.

In contrast to the silence that filled the hall at the start of the ballet, at the end, the young ballerinas received a well-deserved, thunderous round of applause.