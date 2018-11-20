Bailed murder accused hacks girlfriend with an axe

A murder suspect has had his bail revoked by a Francistown Magistrates court for allegedly landing his live-in girlfriend in hospital after hacking her with an axe.

Appearing before Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko, 35–year-old Gofaone Dinko, was charged with inflicting severe injuries to Daisy Marobela on the forehead and chin after attacking her with an axe at a shebeen in Francistown’s Gerald Estates.

State prosecutor, Jacob Handly, pleaded with the court to remand the accused person and reserve his plea as the matter is still fresh.

“It is a fresh matter and the victim is in the intensive care unit at Nyangabwe referral hospital. We might be compelled to substitute the charge sheet,” said the prosecutor as he invited the investigating officer to tell the court why the accused person cannot be granted bail.

The investigative officer, Chajiwa Ceiphus Majebe, stated that the investigations on the matter were still at an initial stage and that the victim is in a critical condition at the hospital.

“When the accused person was arrested he was very violent, fighting the police officers and members of the public who were assisting. He also burnt his property together with the victim’s after assaulting the her.

“We still have to establish what caused such behaviour, so if granted bail he might interfere with the investigations,” The investigating officer said adding that the accused person might face further charges of resisting arrest.

He concluded that the accused person was on bail for a murder case reported a Mahalapye police and pleaded that his bail be revoked.

The accused person was remanded in custody and he will appear on the 27th of November.