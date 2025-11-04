Bail and blood

GBV survivor stabbed days after alleged abuser set free

Just 12 days after he was released on bail for charges of assault and threat-to-kill, a Maun man is accused of trying to make good on his threat, allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend in a brutal attack at Maun Old Mall.

44-year-old S. Masole is back behind bars, this time facing a charge of attempted murder over the bloody confrontation, which played out in full view of startled shoppers last Tuesday (21 October).

Confirming the incident, Acting Maun Station Commander, Moutlwatsi Ikobeng, revealed the woman was stabbed in the neck and back.

She was rushed to a private hospital located at the same mall and is reported to be recuperating from the near-fatal assault.

“The man has other cases of violence involving other women. We have arrested him, he appeared for mention and was remanded in custody,” said Ikobeng.

The attack has ignited controversy over the decision to grant Masole bail, a decision the victim had openly and emotionally protested in court.

“If you give him bail, what will happen to me?” the woman pleaded, only to be cautioned by a police officer that she was not allowed to interrupt the court.

She was soon to get her answer.

Because the case was technically against Masole and the state, the victim had no formal platform to voice her concerns, relying instead on police investigators to argue that the accused posed a danger to her life.

During his initial court appearance last month, Masole had vehemently denied the accusations, claiming the woman was making it up because she wanted to end their relationship.

Despite the Investigating Officer’s attempts to convince court of the inherent risk, bail was granted on 9th October.

The saga has sparked public debate on how easy it seems to be for suspects accused of violence to get bail.

Many are in little doubt where the blame lies.

“The Police, the DPP (Directorate on Public Prosecution) has to up their game especially on violent crimes to avoid easy walk on bail. The court also need to pay extra care when it comes to crimes of these nature. The woman could have lost her life because of the failed justice and the so-called human rights and the ‘innocent until proven guilty’ stance,” noted an angry resident, Salome Mokwadi.

Another local, Collins Segaetsho revealed he was an eye-witness to the terrifying attack.

“It was traumatizing. I witnessed it, kids watched all this and I could feel my heart break into pieces.”