Bad friday for grumpy grandpa

Apparently unable to get over his ex, Good Friday turned into a Bad Friday for a frustrated 52-year-old Francistown man, who was arrested over the Easter holidays for allegedly threatening to kill his former flame.

Appearing before the Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard this was not the first time Ndiko Phelembu had caused trouble for his ex-lover since their break-up in November last year.

He is accused of turning up at 48-year-old Kelebileone Kesebonye’s Monarch home on 7 April and, after a short argument, reportedly warned her, “Today I am going to deal with you; I am going to...