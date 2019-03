All roads lead to Marapalalo Outdoor Arena in Kanye this Saturday for a show dubbed, ‘Back to Sghela’.

The show, which is brought by Uncle Dipopae, comes with an impressive line-up, boasting the likes of: A.T.I.

Lepstar, Tee Percussions and Lil T from South Africa, Flexyville, Psycho Kings, Sparkz Lehipi, Amen Brio, Young Dizzy and many more.

MCs include Shontelle, Theo Lwenzick, Tizah and Msatoh.

Gates open at 1600hrs and tickets are selling at P40 early bird, P50 general, P60 at the gate and P200 VIP.