BAC hosts South Sudan Education Minister

South Sudan Minister of Higher Education Science and Technology, Justice Yien Oral Lam Tut visited Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) on March 8th this week on a bench-marking mission.

BAC Executive Director, SertyLeburu introduced the Minister and his delegation to some of the accounting school’s Management team members and shared the institution’s growth strategy.

Minister Tut was also taken on a tour of the school premises to get an overall feel of how the school functions.

On BAC’s strategy, Leburu shared with attendees that stakeholder engagement is at the centre, adding that the minister’s visit was an opportune chance for the school to build relations and forging partnerships towards diversified human capital development in the two countries and beyond.

Leburu shared with the delegates that BAC has an academic portfolio comprising of school of Finance and Professional Studies, School of Computing and Information Systems, School of Business and Leisure, Postgraduate Studies as well as Consultancy and corporate Training in-house training.

She attributed the institution’s success to good governance where resource acquisition and optimization, research and community engagement, student experience, teaching and learning excellence as well as financial sustainability are aimed at producing employability, entrepreneurship as well as impactful research.

She shared that the ever growing institution has partnerships with other institutions such as the University of Sunderland, Sheffield Hallam University, University of Derby as well as partnerships with industry players within the country.

“BAC has produced globally recognized graduates who have gone to do well for themselves and hire other youth, creating much needed employment,” she shared, adding that some of the school’s graduates are currently employed at Disney in Florida, USA and Mauritius, Dubai, United Kingdom as well as three currently cruising with the Steiner Cruise Ship which deploys for 18 months at a time.

Speaking at the meet and greet, Minister Tut said that some African states in the continent are often thrown into turmoil due to issues of finance and accounts where there is no accountability.

“In Africa issues of finance cause violence, so I have come here because we realize Botswana does not have that problem,” he said, adding that they will copy the practices they have observed and apply them in South Sudan.

The Honorable Justice noted that since South Sudan and Botswana started bi-lateral relations in 2013, the two states have continued to work well together.

“This time our interest is on vocational training, agriculture as well as accounting and other areas that will help us grow our economy,” he shared.