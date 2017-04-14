BAC donate to secondary school

Last Thursday, Botswana Accountancy College (BAC) donated Physical Education equipment worth P20, 000 to Nxakato Junior Secondary School.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding the same day, cementing their budding relationship.

The donated equipment included a treadmill, medicine balls, dumbbells, gym bench, weights, aerobics steps, yoga mats, zumba DVDs and two exercise bikes.

Delivering the keynote address at the handing-over ceremony, BAC’s Executive Director, Serty Leburu revealed that the college officially adopted Nxakato on the 11th September 2015.

Back then BAC presented the junior secondary school with 15 computers – a gift that had an immediate effect as Nxakato’s JCE results improved by 6.5 per cent in 2016.

Highlighting the close relationship between the two institutes, Leburu said, “The signing of the memorandum of understanding between Botswana Accountancy College and Nxakato Junior Secondary School symbolises our commitment to continue partnering with the school management to improve the welfare of our children, for they are Botswana’s future leaders.

“The physical education equipment donated today will help students exercise and make their bodies and minds ready in classrooms.”

She further pledged that through the partnership BAC aims to make an impactful and positive difference to the Sowa Town community and surrounding areas.

During her welcoming remarks, Nxakato’s head, Ruth Higgins stressed her gratitude to BAC for their continued support, adding that the school had been desperately searching for a benefactor before BAC came along.

“We wrote about 150 letters to different companies seeking donations and only one letter got blessed at BAC. We are very humbled for the signing of the memorandum as it shows good things are in the offing. As such we thank BAC for the adoption of our school,” said Higgins gratefully.