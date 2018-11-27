‘Baby daddy inherited my bad luck’

Woman believes jailed lover is victim of her cursed life

A local lady whose Zimbabwean lover has been locked up on remand since April is adamant her man is an innocent victim of the ‘evil’ that has been cursing her for the last six years.

30-year-old Irene Tholo’s life has been plagued by bad luck and misery ever since the death of her mother in 2012.

The Molepolole woman fears that her baby daddy, Leon Tendani Areketa’s repeated failure to get bail is a sure sign he has inherited her terrible misfortune.

Areketa, who is facing a threat to kill charge and is also a suspect in an armed robbery, has been ruled a flight risk with police alleging he attempted to escape from their custody following his April arrest.

However, Tholo is convinced something more sinister is at play.

“I don’t have a home. My boyfriend has been the one providing for me, my children and siblings all this time. Now that he is behind bars we are suffering!

“It is hard to understand the circumstances that led to his arrest. He is being held in prison for a crime that he has not been convicted for. This is probably my bad luck which is rubbing off on him,” a distressed Tholo told The Voice, revealing she had just come from visiting her boyfriend in prison.

Narrating her tale of woe, her body language animated, her voice shrill and becoming increasingly desperate as her story unfolds, the unemployed mother said, “When my mother died, she had a residential plot and a dilapidated hut.

“We have asked the social service department to help us build a house for use under the destitution programme, but we have not yet been assisted. A good Samaritan has asked me to take care of her house and that is how I have been able to give shelter to my two younger children, my sister and her two children.”

Despite having a court order that justifies the detention of the father of her youngest child, she feels he is unjustly detained.

Areketa was apprehended for allegedly threatening to kill one Abdulla Kablay.

He is said to have uttered threatening words to Kablay during an argument at a filling station in Molepolole.

“Rumours have it that you are telling people that I am one who robbed your business early this month. This matter is serious and personal. I am going to kill you,” is the menacing threat Areketa is accused of making.

Kablay is a complainant in a robbery matter which is being investigated by the police, of which Areketa is said to be one of the suspects.

Information given to court is that the current charge of threat to kill emanates from the robbery case and the prosecution indicates that there is fear that if released there is a possibility of the accused executing the threat.

They further argued that, if released, Areketa might flee Botswana’s jurisdiction as he does not have any fixed assets in the country.