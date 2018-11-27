Baby daddy drama

Woman injures love rival in fight for boyfriend

An angry woman who attacked and injured her boyfriend’s baby mama allegedly in a fit of jealous rage appeared before Gaborone West customary court on Wednesday morning.

Boago Nkanda, 27, admitted to have beaten up her love rival, Tsholofelo Kedumetse (30) in Gaborone Block 6 in August this year during a fight over their boyfriend, Distance Thaba who silently watched the brawl in the comfort of his car.

“She started the fight when she pulled me with my dress and I beat her up. All the time when we were fighting, Thaba was seated in his car, watching the fight,” Nkanda explained.

Evidence brought by the police before Kgosi Mark Thipe indicated that Nkanda decscended on Kedumetse’s head and face with fists and kicked her on the back.

The medical report revealed that Kedumetse presented before a medical centre with swollen and bruised forehead, left arm, shoulder and buttocks after the attack.

Although Nkanda admitted to have assaulted her love rival, she did not plead guilty as she argued that she was defending herself during a fight.

Information tabled before court by the prosecution has indicated that Nkanda attacked Kedumetse after finding her in the company of Thaba. Allegedly Nkanda found the two in Thaba’s car and they drove away to avoid a public spectacle.

Nkanda who was driving her car at that time is said to have followed in hot pursuit as Thaba’s car sped through the streets of Gaborone, finally dropping off the baby mama near her home in Block 6.

The baby mama however quickly called Thaba back and requested him to take her to the clinic, as she was not feeling well.

When Kedumetse was about to leave she saw Nkanda at the gate and she asked mher what she was looking for. “I told her it was Distance I wanted. She then grabbed me by the dress and that is when I beat her up,” Nkanda told the court.

The case was postponed to a later date to allow both prosecution and Nkanda to bring witnesses.

Outside court, Nkanda revealed that she has since terminated her almost 7-year relationship with Thaba who was obviously cheating on her.

“We had a baby who sadly died a week after delivery,” Nkanda explained to The Voice, outside court.