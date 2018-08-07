Baby boy drowns in a swimming pool

Police in Francistown are investigating the death of a 14-months-old baby boy who drowned in a swimming pool over the weekend at Tati River Villas.

The baby, according to the police, was left with the helper aged between 25 and 30.

Kutlwano police Station Commander, Neo Serumola, confirmed the incident and said the incident was reported to the police at around 1300 hours.

“She reported that the baby had been playing with two others aged five and three when he wandered and fell in the swimming pool,” the police chief said.

Serumola stated that the helper also told them that the other child then called her from outside where she found the deceased floating in the swimming pool.

“She said she immediately retrieved the deceased and called the paramedics who took him to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. We appeal to anyone left in the care of children, be it the helper, parent or siblings to keep a close eye on them. Even though this is a first case of baby drowning recorded this year in our jurisdiction, it is worrisome because a life was lost,” he said.