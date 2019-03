Ba ba tona: the return of Alfredo Mos and Les Africa sounds

Kwasa Kwasa muso Alfredo Mos and Afro Pop legend Astley Gops will welcome the chills in Selebi Phikwe this Saturday at the Prisons Mess.

The two legends are amongst some of the best stage performers in Botswana with an impressive discography.

They’ll share the stage with TVeb and Boyden Waves.

Entry is P30 at the gate.