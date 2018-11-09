Axed CEDA employees compensated for unfair dismissal

Two former employees of Citizen Entrepreneural Development Agency (CEDA), Goitsemodimo Mbusi and Tshepo Digwaamaje were on Wednesday morning awarded over half a million Pula each for unfair dismissal.

A Francistown Industrial court ordered CEDA to have paid the two, Mbusi, P660 338.00 and Digwaamaje, P619 634.00 respectively, through their attorney, Onalethata Kambai of Kambai attorneys within the next fourteen days.

The two took the matter to court after they were unceremoniously dismissed from the parastatal organization last year September.

According to papers before court Mbusi was sacked for allegedly leaking information of corruption within the parastatal to the media, especially an issue of “a particular cabinet minister whose loans were not performing.”

He was fired after news that Botswana’s Presidential Affairs and Public Administration’s Minister, Eric Molale, kept getting huge sums of money from CEDA and yet was failing to pay back, was uncovered.

Then it was exposed that Molale did not seek permission for his quarrying business from CEDA from which he attained five loans valued at around P4 Million.

A loan appraisal report leaked to the media suggested that Molale was struggling to service the said loans.

In the court application before the industrial court, Mbusi stated that before he was fired, he was intimidated by some Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers who accused him of leaking loan information to the media.

Mbusi who held an executive portfolio position said the officer threatened to “deal with him,” when they were done with their investigations.

He further contended through his attorney that, “his laptop was taken away from his desk without an explanation. He was informed by the IT department that CEDA management had directed that the laptop be taken away. The laptop was subsequently returned to applicant (Mbusi) without any explanation.”

The suspicion was that the laptop was taken away as part of the broader investigation against him as a possible source of the alleged leaks to the media.

Although CEDA’s reasons for sacking Mbusi and his colleague were said to be on retrenchment basis, the industrial court was not convinced.

Mbusi told court that during the CEDA restructuring exercise, he visited the Labour office to find out answers regarding job security of CEDA employees.

He maintains he went there as Secretary General of the CEDA employee union, but CEDA’s Chief Executive Officer, Thabo Thamane and CEDA management were irked by his actions.

He put stated before court that in fact Thamane, “Called a meeting where he made remarks to the effect that he hears there are people who went to labour to challenge the BMR exercise (restructuring), adding that such people think they know better and promised to deal with their demonic spirit.”

The two former employees contended before court that by the time they were forced to separate with CEDA, their positions had been advertised, a clear example that their retrenchment was not justified.