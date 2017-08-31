Autopsy results delay murder case

Tlokweng murder accused, Kediemetse Mogotsi, was this morning further remanded in custody by Gaborone’s Extension II Magistrates court.

Mogotsi is accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend, Maria Lesolebe, and burying her inside his rented house in Tlokweng.

Before the gruesome murder incident accused was exposed, the deceased had been reported as a missing person on June 25th 2017.

The accused has another murder charge pending before the High Court, which he allegedly committed in 2014, where he killed and buried a man at a farm in Tlokweng.

Mogotsi is expected to appear before Lobatse High Court on September 6th for the 2012 murder trial.

Appearing before Magistrate Ntombizodwa Ncube this morning, Mogotsi was told that the deceased’s postmortem results that were set to be released this Thursday are not yet out.

State Prosecutor Inspector Kedumetse Shamukuni pleaded with the court to further remand the accused person, while awaiting the results.

Mogotsi was previously denied bail on several occasions since his arrest in July, reasons being that he has no permanent place of abode and that he is a flight risk, as he fled from Tlokweng village immediately after the deceased was reported missing.