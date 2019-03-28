Aunt accidentally runs over toddler

An 18-months-old boy was certified dead upon arrival at Scottish Livingstone Hospital after his aunt accidentally backed over him with a Honda Fit while trying to park the vehicle under a tree.

The tragic incident occurred last Friday at around 10:30 am at Legonono ward, Molepolole.

Superintendent Lebani Burns of Molepolole Police said the 45-year-old aunt had parked the car outside the yard and she intended to move it to the shade.

“The woman left the yard through a small pedestrian gate while the toddler left through the big gate which is also facing the same direction as the small one. The aunt got inside the car, and without noticing the little boy who had been following her. She reversed to the direction where he was coming from. She hit him with a bumper and he got caught under the vehicle and as she swung the front wheels the toddler got tragically pinned underneath,” Burns sadly explained.

Unfortunately by the time the other relative noticed the incident and rushed to try and rescue the little boy, it was already too late.

Upon realising what had happened, the aunt also collapsed and fainted and she was also taken to the hospital.

Superintendent Burns said they are still conducting investigations on the manner which the incident occurred before they can lay any charge.

“I advice drivers to be vigilant especially at home, they should know about the whereabouts of children are the most vulnerable as they play anywhere,” he said