Augustus and Thapelo live in Pretoria

It’s not often that upcoming comedians get to share a stage with well-established acts in their territory, let alone at a top-notch venue.

This past weekend marked an interesting time in the future of local comedy industry as Major Moves Comedy secured a booking for Augustus Phillimon and Thapelo Malani at the Shampoonaiza Comedy Night at Pretoria State Theatre.

The duo recently performed at the Fresh Comedy Night in Gaborone and 4th Annual Francistown Comedy Night. Augustus, formerly known as Aromat, is a Francistown based comedian who obtained third position at the 2017 President’s Comedy Competition.

It was his first international comedy performance while Malani who is a visually impaired comedian was also making his debut in Pretoria, although Shampoonaiza had previously invited him to Mmabatho Convention Center in Mafikeng alongside Phenyo The Master.

The headliners for the show were comedy heavyweights Robby Collins and Gavin Kelly while the host was Thapelo ‘Tips’ Seemise aka Shampoonaiza.

According to Gaolathe Kediemetse of Major Moves Comedy their main aim is not only to bring top class comedians to the local stage but to export talent to South Africa and other countries.

“Experience is the best teacher, and we want to develop our comedians by getting them to perform on the best platforms with the best comics and ultimately be able to perform internationally frequently making a living off comedy,” he said.

According to Kediemetse, Augustus and Thapelo, as he is called proved that they are a force to reckon with belting out witty and humorous punch lines that left the audience in stitches.

Moves Comedy has previously taken several Batswana comedians to perform in Johannesburg, Mafikeng, Rustenburg, Bloemfontein, Lesotho, Swaziland, and Namibia and will be breaking into Zimbabwe and Zambia next year.

Kediemetse said that Shampoonaiza spotted the two comedians during the GIMC comedy show and was impressed by their work hence the invitation.