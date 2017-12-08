AU/EU leaders condemn inhuman treatment of migrants in Lybia

African and European leaders that gathered in Abidjan for the 5th AU/EU Summit, last week condemned in the strongest terms inhuman treatment of African migrants and refugees by criminal groups in Lybia.

This follows international media reports that have emerged claiming that African immigrants, particularly from Nigeria are sold as slaves for a mere $400 in North Africa, especially in Lybia to work in farms and in mines as well as sex slaves.

Discussing media reports of such criminal acts during the 5th African Union – European Union Summit that took place on November 29-30, the concerned leaders expressed their firm resolve to work together for an immediate end of these criminal practices and to ensure the well-being of the migrants and refugees.

In a joint statement released on the migrant situation in Libya, the leaders agreed to widely communicate to the youth about the dangers of such hazardous journeys and against the trafficking networks.

They also welcomed ongoing efforts of the Presidential Council and the Government of National Accord of Libya in undertaking appropriate measures to address such incidents, as a thorough and swift investigation has been launched in Libya, including confirming the validity of media allegations of such criminality.

They further called to support Libya, through international cooperation, in undertaking immediate action to fight against the perpetrator of such crimes, inside and outside Libya, and to bring them to justice.

This international cooperation should cover enhanced police and judicial mutually agreed cooperation, including freezing of assets of convicted perpetrators.

The joint statement also stressed the imperative need to improve the conditions of migrants and refugees in Libya and to undertake all necessary action to provide them with the appropriate assistance and to facilitate their voluntary repatriation to their countries of origin as well as durable solutions for refugees.

“In this regard, they stressed the need for all Libyan stakeholders to facilitate access by international organizations and by consular officials of countries of origin.” The statement said

A commitment to work together by AU, UN, EU, Libyan government and countries of origin and transit, and to take the necessary means and actions, in order to accelerate exponentially this work, while continuing to ensure with international organizations that voluntary resettlement is available for those in need, whether to countries of origin or third countries was also made.

“They agreed that lasting resolution of the issue of African migrants is closely linked to addressing the root causes of the phenomenon and requires a political solution to the persistent crisis in Libya. In this respect, they stressed the imperative need for coordinated action involving all the stakeholders concerned, especially the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and the League of Arab States, in order to expedite the lasting solution to the crisis. To this end, they committed themselves to convey a common and coherent message.” The statement said