ATI’s going back 2 school

Botho University’s Sports Grounds is the venue for this Friday’s Back 2 School party.

With man of the moment, ATI headlining the show, the phrase ‘back to school’ has never sounded more appealing!

ATI is an artist at the very top of his game, with his massive track ‘Khiring Khiring Khorong’ currently taking the country by storm.

The star attraction will be joined on stage by Zimbabwean singer, Brythreesixty, as well as a host of local DJ’s, including the event’s organiser, DJ Matt.

Scheduled to last from 6pm to 6am, the all-night show will set revellers back P60, with students receiving a P10 discount – if they produce a valid I.D.

Patrons will not be charged for bringing their own cooler boxes.