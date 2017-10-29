ATI scoops 6 BOMU awards

Atasaone Molemogi a.k.a ATI was the toast of the night at the 9th annual Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards as he scooped six awards.

After setting the tone for the colorful event with a scintillating performance, ATI left the ceremony amid calls for an encore from the enthusiastic crowd.

Although he was not available to personally receive the awards as he had to leave early for a scheduled show at Duma FM grounds, ATI left a message of gratitude that was read out by one of his mentors, Kesego Kebelaele Okie, in which he announced that all the awards he won will be displayed at local museums to inspire upcoming artistes.

Among the six awards, ATI also scooped Song of the year award, which he dedicated to his mother.

The award nominees in the category included Kwaito-Kwasa star Charma Girl, Slizer and Amantle Brown.

Gospel star, OBK won Best traditional gospel album award while Ounah won the Best Gospel contemporary award.

Duma FM’s Tumisang Mothei scooped Best Electronic media award while Best Print media award was won by The Voice Newspaper Journalist, Sharon Mathala.

Song of the year award was sponsored by the renowned local musician and producer BK Proctor, with his new sneaker label pair which is worth P1 500.00.

The sponsorship also includes a record deal under BK Proctor recording label.

Earlier that evening when officially opening the BOMU awards ceremony that was held at Gaborone GICC, Assistant Minister- Dikgang Makgalemele grieved that music industry continues to face challenges of piracy.

“As much as the police are raiding drugs, they should do the same with piracy,” he said and added that it is vital to educate consumers against buying pirated music.